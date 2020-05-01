SCDNR to reopen all state-managed shooting ranges

COLUMBIA, SC — The state Department of Natural Resources will reopen all manned SCDNR-managed shooting ranges on Tuesday, May 5.

Those ranges include the Twin Ponds Range in Charleston County, Wateree Rifle & Pistol Range in Richland County, James O. Thomason Range in Spartanburg County and the Pickens Range in Pickens County. The ranges will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palachucola, Webb and Belfast ranges will remain closed until further notice. Additionally, the Wateree Shotgun Range in Richland County will remain closed due to construction.

To ensure proper social distancing, SCDNR staff will be implementing these additional measures: