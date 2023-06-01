Prepaid debit cards will not be issued for individual income tax refunds after June 29.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue will no longer issue prepaid debit cards for individual income tax refunds after June 29, according to a news release.

Bank of America, SCDOR’s prepaid debit card provider, decided to stop its prepaid debit card program.

According to the release, direct deposit is the preferred refund option.

SCDOR will notify cardholders around Nov. 1 of their card deactivation, according to the release. Cardholders will have about 90 days to spend their remaining balance or contact the Bank of America for other options to retrieve the remaining funds.

Cardholders can take their card to any Bank of America branch or use any Bank of America ATM to withdraw the remaining cash on the card free of charge.

Anyone unsure of their balance can go to the Bank of America prepaid mobile app, go online at www.bankofamerica.com/screfund or call 1-866-472-4959. SCDOR said that line is open 24/7.