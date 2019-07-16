SCDOT extends comment period for proposed 2020 Pavement Improvement Plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has extended the comment period for the proposed 2020 Pavement Improvement Plan until July 27, a release from SCDOT says.

The proposed plan includes “the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the following road systems “in accordance with the 10-year plan for rebuilding South Carolina’s roads”:

primary system: about 245 miles

federal-aid eligible secondary system: about 148 miles

non-federal-aid eligible secondary system: about 186 miles

In total, the program includes about 561 miles of pavement improvements throughout the state, the release said.

A copy of the release and an online mapping tool is available for public review and comment for 30 days until July 27, 2019 in English and Spanish.

A hard copy of the release and additional information will also be available at the following locations:

Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments for Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro Counties: 2319 Regional Road, Florence, SC 29501 or 843-669-4392.

Waccamaw Regional Planning and Development Council of Governments for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties: 1230 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440 or 843-546-8502.

Comments will be accepted until close of business on July 27 and should be forwarded to: Ms. Viola Covington, Public Involvement Manager, SCDCOT Office of Planning, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or covingtovf@scdot.org.