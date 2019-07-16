SCDOT extends comment period for proposed 2020 Pavement Improvement Plan

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:
ROAD-WORK_95515

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has extended the comment period for the proposed 2020 Pavement Improvement Plan until July 27, a release from SCDOT says.

The proposed plan includes “the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the following road systems “in accordance with the 10-year plan for rebuilding South Carolina’s roads”:

  • primary system: about 245 miles
  • federal-aid eligible secondary system: about 148 miles
  • non-federal-aid eligible secondary system: about 186 miles

In total, the program includes about 561 miles of pavement improvements throughout the state, the release said.

A copy of the release and an online mapping tool is available for public review and comment for 30 days until July 27, 2019 in English and Spanish.

A hard copy of the release and additional information will also be available at the following locations:

  • Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments for Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro Counties: 2319 Regional Road, Florence, SC 29501 or 843-669-4392.
  • Waccamaw Regional Planning and Development Council of Governments for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties: 1230 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440 or 843-546-8502.

Comments will be accepted until close of business on July 27 and should be forwarded to: Ms. Viola Covington, Public Involvement Manager, SCDCOT Office of Planning, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or covingtovf@scdot.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: