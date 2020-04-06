SCDOT says it can get projects done quicker, safer with less drivers on road

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday life, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s seen a significant dip in traffic.

Courtesy: SCDOT

Data provided to News13 from SCDOT shows a decline in average traffic counts throughout the state in recent weeks.

The agency says it is able to use the dip in traffic to its advantage.

“With these numbers down 30 to 40 percent, it’s a perfect opportunity for us to get some infrastructure work done,” Deputy Secretary for for Engineering Leland Colvin said.

Colvin explained how work timeframes have been expanded in light of the decreased traffic.

That will allow crews to complete projects quicker, he said. It also will allow them to do jobs safer.

“It’s safer, the less travel, the less motorists on the road,” Colvin explained. “It’s actually safer not only for our construction workers but also for the motoring public.”

