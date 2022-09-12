One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS.

One of the five deadly crashes occurred in Florence County. A car was traveling at a high speed when it crashed into a train, according to officials. Four people were killed in the crash.

One person survived the crash, but details about their condition were not immediately available.

The SCDPS reporting period began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The information in this report is preliminary.