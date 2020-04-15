COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — 15 tornadoes have been confirmed across the state of South Carolina during Monday’s severe weather.
In a tweet, SCEMD said the National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed an additional four tornadoes.
Three of those tornadoes were in Georgetown County, the National Weather Service said. Nine people across the state died.
Gov. McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday in response to the storms.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Deputies: 16-year-old shot by someone in vehicle in Florence Co.
- Clear and cold overnight
- Dairy farmers hit hard by ongoing pandemic
- Local businesses, lawmakers concerned about impacts of unemployment payments
- SCEMD confirms 15 tornadoes touched down across the state in Monday’s storms