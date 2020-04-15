SCEMD confirms 15 tornadoes touched down across the state in Monday’s storms

Storm damage along Marion Drive in the Wallace area of Marlboro County on Monday, April 13, 2020. WBTW photo.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — 15 tornadoes have been confirmed across the state of South Carolina during Monday’s severe weather.

In a tweet, SCEMD said the National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed an additional four tornadoes.

UPDATE: The @NWSColumbia confirmed 4 additional tornadoes from The April 13th severe weather event. They have now confirmed 15 tornadoes across #SC. #sctweets #scwx pic.twitter.com/njifEvk8N8 — SCEMD (@SCEMD) April 15, 2020

Three of those tornadoes were in Georgetown County, the National Weather Service said. Nine people across the state died.

Gov. McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday in response to the storms.

