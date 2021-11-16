Schedule set for special election to fill Hugh Leatherman’s seat

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The schedule is set for a special election to fill the senate seat of Hugh Leatherman, who died Friday at age 90.

The primary election will be held Jan. 25, 2022, according to a document from the South Carolina Senate. If necessary, a primary election runoff will be held Feb. 8, 2022. The special election will be held March 29, 2022.

Filing for the vacant seat will open at noon Dec. 3 and will close Dec. 11, according to the document.

Leatherman was in his 11th term and among the longest-serving lawmakers in South Carolina’s Legislature. First elected to the Senate in 1980 as a Democrat, he later ran unsuccessfully for governor before switching parties in the 1990s, one of a number of lawmakers who did so as Republicans gained dozens of seats in Congress.

Leatherman soon assumed the chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee, and in a state where the governor has less control, Leatherman was long considered South Carolina’s most powerful politician for his dominance over the state budget.

Leatherman also sat on a number of fiscal oversight boards, including the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and the Joint Bond Review Committee. A new port terminal in Charleston bears his name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.