RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The board of education of South Carolina’s fifth-largest district is considering banning members from talking to media outlets.

The Richland One Board of School Commissioners voted 5-2 Tuesday night to approve the first reading of the policy. Board members Robert Lominack and Beatrice King voted against it.

“This is a huge legal issue,” Lominack said, referring to the First Amendment.

Chairwoman Cheryl Harris said board members could speak for themselves but could not talk to news outlets about matters affecting the full board.

“You can’t criticize me to them,” Harris said to Lominack of his comments to the media.

Harris said she has run the proposed policy by a number of lawyers.