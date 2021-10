FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — The Public Schools of Robeson county announced on Facebook their condolences after a senior at Fairmont High School was killed in a car crash Sunday night.

Makenzie Norton was a 17-year-old senior at Fairmont High, and the district asks the community to keep her family in their prayers during this time.

The listed cause on the police report said Norton was driving past the posted speed limit.