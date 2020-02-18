SC man facing numerous child sex charges with 2 children under age 11

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Oconee County man is accused of numerous child sex crimes dating back to 2013, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has charged 44-year-old Danny Ray Burdette with six counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, seven counts of second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a location in Walhalla on June 30, 2019 for a reported sexual assault that had happened at other locations in the county.

During the investigation, deputies said they determined that Burdette had sexually assaulted two children under the age of 11 between 2013 and the summer of 2019 in locations near Walhalla, Seneca, Mountain Rest, and Westminster.

Deputies said the Kidnapping and third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor charges stemmed from a separate incident with a teenager in May 2019.

Burdette is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on $350,000 bond.