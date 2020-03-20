Scotland Co. house on fire after resident charged in shooting

SCOTLAND CO, SC (WBTW) – Deputies charged a person with assault with a deadly weapon after someone was shot in the neck.

Later in the day, deputies were called to the suspect’s house because it was on fire.

Scotland County deputies responded to the area of Bridal Path Drive for a report of a shooting at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They found a victim who was shot in the neck, according to Captain Mike Woods.

They arrested and charged the suspect, but they are not identifying the person at this time.

Deputies were called to the suspect’s house later Wednesday evening because it was on fire. They are investigating to determine if the fire was an arson incident.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is in critical condition, Woods said.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.