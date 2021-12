SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County firefighters are battling a fire at a chicken farm in the Gibson area of the county, a fire official said.

Chief Jordan McQueen of the Laurinburg Fire Department confirmed Thursday night that his department was called to help fight the fire. The farm is located outside the city limits of Laurinburg.

