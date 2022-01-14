Scotland County Health Dept. issues carbon monoxide reminder ahead of wintery weather

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County Health Department issued a warning Friday about carbon monoxide ahead of possible wintery weather this weekend.

“As we expect wintry weather here in Scotland County over the weekend and possible power outages, be aware of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning,” the health department wrote on Facebook.

In the post, the health department shared posters from the CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The posters issue reminders about not using a stove or oven for heat, keeping generators outside at a safe distance and using an extension cord, and not leaving a car running inside a garage.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, or even loss of consciousness. The posters remind everyone to keep working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.