Scotland County man jailed for allegedly having child porn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County man has been charged with possessing child pornography, according to authorities.

James Harrell Jacobs Jr. of Gibson was charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children task force began investigating a cyber tip, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jacobs was given a $400,000 secured bond and taken to the Scotland County Detention Center.

In addition to the task force, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department were involved in the investigation.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.