Scotland County native’s new movie ‘Grace Point’ filled with well-known celebrities, local backdrops

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County native is producing a new movie featuring several well-known stars and many familiar sights from across the county and the city of Laurinburg.

Rob Harvel of Laurinburg is producing the film “Grace Point” with the production company Fresh Cut Films.

The film starring Johnny Lowe also features Jim Parrack, who was in “True Blood” and “9-1-1 Lone Star,” and Andrew McCarthy, whose credits include “Weekend at Bernie’s,” “Pretty in Pink” and “Good Girls.”

Others in the cast include: Harlan Drum from “Sweet Magnolias,” Sean Carrigan of the “Young and the Restless,” Steve O from “Jackass,” Edward Barbanell, from “The Ringer,” UFC champion Aljamain Sterling, UFC broadcaster Din Thomas and professional wrestler James Storm.

Some of the local locations in the movie will include the John Blue property, Legion Park, the former prison in Wagram, the Kingfisher Society and the Laurinburg-Maxton airport.

Harvell, Lowe and Drum are scheduled to attend a news conference at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express in Laurinburg.