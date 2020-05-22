Scotland County student wins car in giveaway

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – A Scotland County student had a reason to smile Thursday after winning a car.

The giveaway is part of an incentive program between Scotland High School and Scotland Motors.

Camden Williams, a 10th-grade student in Mr. Bobby Scott’s class, was the winner of Thursday’s drawing for a 2019 Nissan Versa.

To be eligible for a ticket, students must have no more than one absence during the nine week period, no in or out of school suspensions and have an 85 or above average in their class for that nine weeks.

If the student meets those three criteria and hasn’t shown up late during that nine weeks, they get an additional ticket for the drawing.

Students have had an opportunity to get tickets for the drawing since the beginning of school.

“I think it encourages everyone to be in school,”Scotland high principal Dr. Larry Obeda said. “Not only be in school, do well in school while they’re here. Interaction with those students and peers and staff as well as academically.”

This is the fourth year that Scotland Motors President Lee Howell has given away a car to a student at Scotland high. Howell said he has plans to offer a car again next year.

