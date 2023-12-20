LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted on a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man Tuesday at a convenience store in Laurinburg, police said.

Roy Franklin Cambell, 42, of Laurinburg, is wanted by police in the killing of Aiken Robert Purvis, 38, at Harry’s O’s Food Mart in the 17000 block of Old Lumberton Road, Laurinburg police said.

Officers found Purvis with a gunshot wound after responding at about 6:15 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. He was pronounced dead at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or to contact Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, ww.scotlandcountycs.com or www.P3tips.com. Tips to Crimestoppers can remain anonymous.