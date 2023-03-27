SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on Highway 79 near Jim Calhoun Road in Scotland County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 9:00 p.m. when a 2014 Nissan Passenger exceeded the posted speed limit, ran off the road to the right, then over-corrected and ran off the road to the left and hit a utility pole, NCHP said.

State troopers said the passenger of the vehicle, Christy Strickland, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

No information was given about the status of the driver of the vehicle.