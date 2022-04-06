SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Scotland County, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Authorities responded at about 7 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle behind a business where a 2013 Ford Mustang driven by 32-year-old Ezekiel Anthony Troyon fled, according to the department.

While being chased by police, the Mustang ran off the road in the area of X-Way Road and Mason Road. It overturned and flipped multiple times, crashing through a fence and coming to rest on its roof, according to police.

Troyon, who is from Hampstead, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available.

The North Carolina High School is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.