SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash involving a Scotland County school bus and another vehicle, school officials said.

Scotland County Schools said in a Facebook post that the injured person was driving the other vehicle and that three adults on Bus No. 65 were also taken to the hospital for observation. There were no students on the bus.

The school district did not say where the crash happened.

No additional information was immediately available.

