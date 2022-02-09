1 person shot 4 times while sitting in car on Main Street in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies are investigating after they say a person was shot multiple times while in their vehicle Tuesday night.

Deputies say two people were sitting in a vehicle on Main Street in Laurel Hill when an unknown person shot the front windshield of the vehicle, striking one of the people in the car at least four times.

The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle, and the driver drove out of the parking lot with the victim and ended up on Fieldcrest Road where they waited on EMT, according to authorities.

The victim was flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects and investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Randy Dover at 910-266-4332 EXT 1 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 919-266-8146.