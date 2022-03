SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A suspect ran another person’s vehicle off the road and then shot them, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Springs Mill Road. The two knew each other, according to authorities.

The person who was injured has since been released from the hospital.

News13 initially reached out to authorities on Saturday, and did not receive information on the shooting until Monday morning.