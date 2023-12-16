SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A victim was injured in a shootout Friday night at the County Line store in Scotland County, according to Captain Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Dover said two arrests were made Saturday morning in connection to the shootout. Dover also said both suspects were injured during the shooting and are in stable condition.

The names and charges of the two suspects have not been released, Dover said.

Dover said the victim’s injuries aren’t life threatening and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

