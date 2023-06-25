LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House early Sunday morning, according to Capt. Chris Young.

Two people were hurt in the shooting, Young said. One was treated and released from the hospital and another was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Young did not say any arrests were made in the shooting.

