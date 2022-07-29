SCOTLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2-year-old died after being found inside a car in Scotland County, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at 2:24 p.m. July 21 to look for a 2-year-old who got out of his house, Dover said. The child was found in a car on the front lawn. Deputies aren’t sure how long the child was in the car.

The child was flown to Chapel Hill and died on Thursday, Dover said. Deputies are not releasing the name of the child.

Dover said the incident remains under investigation and there are no charges at this time.