SCOTLAND CO, N.C. (WBTW) — A second man has been arrested in connection to the February killing of a store clerk in Scotland County, according to an announcement Thursday morning.

Donavan Bennett-Burch, 25, of Charlotte, has been charged with murder and for robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has been given no bond.

Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih was shot and killed after Bennett-Burch and 27-year-old Devashay Walker robbed the Skill Game Room on Airbase Road, according to authorities. Walker is also from Charlotte and was arrested earlier this month in Jacksonville, Florida. He has also been given no bond.

Bennett-Burch was arrested in Charlotte and has been taken to the Scotland County Detention Center.

According to deputies, one of the men asked Al-Wajih to help him with a game, and another man pulled out a gun. Al-Wajih was shot during a struggle with the armed man. A third suspect took money from the cash register.

Deputies are still searching for the third man. Count on News13 for updates.