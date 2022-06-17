SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants Friday, according to authorities.

The sting found 3.17 ounces of fentanyl, one gram of heroin, 263 grams of marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine and $6,254 of cash, according to an announcement from the sheriff’s office.

Anthony McLaurin, 47, and 18-year-old Sarah Heathcoe were arrested on drug charges, according to the announcement. McLaurin has received a $275,000 bond, and Heathcoe has received a $10,000 secure bond.

Law enforcement is still searching for Tommie Brinda McLaurin, also known as Monk, in connection to the case, according to authorities. He is facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of heroin and for possessing drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call authorities at (910) 276-3385 or (910) 266-8146.