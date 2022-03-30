SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Scotland County inmates are facing drug charges, according to a Wednesday news release from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Randall Wentz, 41, was charged with numerous drug possession charges and possession with intent to distribute charges, according to deputies. Prison officers found 31 Suboxone strips, 3.9 grams of crystal meth, 10 bags of marijuana, K2 Spice synthetic cannabinoid paper and rolling papers.

Mikey Lee Williams, 37, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of controlled substances on prison premises, deputies said. Williams was found by officers with three bags of marijuana.

Kareem Michael Allen, 35, was charged with trafficking schedule II substances, possession of tobacco by an inmate, and possession of controlled substances on prison premises, according to deputies. He was found with 1.01 ounce of crystal meth and 12 bags of tobacco in a cereal bag.

Bond was denied for all suspects because they’re already inmates at the Scotland County Detention Center, according to the news release.

No other information was immediately available.