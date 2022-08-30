SCOTLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a third man in the February killing of a clerk at a gaming business in Scotland County.

Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning by authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest was part of a joint operation that also involved the State Bureau of Investigation and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Nance, who is from Charlotte, is charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the Feb. 23 killing of Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih at the Skilled Games Store on Riverton Road near Wagram in Scotland County.

He is being held without bond in the Scotland County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities previously charged Donavan Bennett-Burch, 25, of Charlotte, with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested in April and also denied bond.

Devashay Walker, 27, was the first of three suspects to be arrested. He was arrested in early April in Florida and returned to Scotland County to face murder and armed robbery charges, authorities said.

According to deputies, one of the men asked the clerk to help him with a game and another man pulled out a gun. Al-Wajih was then shot during a struggle with the armed man. The third suspect then went behind the counter to take money from the cash register, deputies said.

