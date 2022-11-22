SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Laurinburg that resulted in the seizure of narcotics, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Friday at 3550 Grant Street in Laurinburg, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies had received multiple complaints of narcotics sales from the address.

Various narcotics were seized along with one stolen firearm, according to the sheriff’s office. Four people were arrested in this search.

At this time, additional arrests are pending.

No further details were immediately available.

