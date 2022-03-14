SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Five Scotland County middle school students were taken to the hospital Monday after a crash involving their bus, the district said.

Details on the crash were not immediately available, but Scotland County Schools spokesman David Wells said the five students on bus No. 21 were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital for observation. They were considered “ambulatory,” he said.

Dr. Takeda LeGrand, the district’s superintendent, and Carville Middle School Principal Patrick Reed went to the scene of the crash.

Officials did not say how many students were on the bus. Those who were not hurt were moved to bus No. 49 and taken home, Wells said.

