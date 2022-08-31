SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County man has been given a $500,000 secured bond after drugs were found at his property, according to authorities.

Tommie McLaurin has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials searched his home in June, and he was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday at the South Carolina line on Highway 79, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. He had been avoiding law enforcement since the search warrant was executed, and was not home at the time.