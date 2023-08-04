LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A longtime Scotland County employee made history on Tuesday when she officially became the first woman to serve as county manager.

April Snead was appointed to the position on July 19 by the county’s Board of Commissioners. She was sworn in by Scotland County Superior Court Clerk Phillip McCrae.

April Snead, left, takes the oath of office from Clerk of Court Phillip McRae / Photo: Scotland County

Snead, who is the sixth person to hold the position has worked for the county for 21 years, serving as the director of the Department of Social Services for the past nine years.

“I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to the challenges ahead,” she said in a news release.