SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies arrested two men who allegedly entered a home and stole multiple power and hand tools worth more than $600.

Detectives were called to a home on Boondocks Road after someone reported that the items had been stolen during a break-in. Most of the stolen property has been recovered.

Gregory Allen Bowen, 33, of Laurinburg, and Raven Lee Locklear, 30, of Wagram, are charged with breaking and entering; larceny after break and or entering; possession of stolen property; and conspiracy.

Bowen was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and taken to the Scotland County Detention Center. Locklear was given a $48,000 secured bond and also taken to jail, according to deputies.