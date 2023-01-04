SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm and leg Tuesday night at a home in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute and found the man in the home with gunshot wounds to his right leg and left arm. A woman at the home was not hurt, and the suspect left before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a location for where the shooting happened.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.