SCOTLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man hunt is underway in the Bayfield community of Scotland County, according to Captain Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Dover said deputies conducted a traffic stop at Springfield store parking lot when two people ran from the vehicle.

Deputies are actively looking for the suspects and the search started about an hour ago, according to Dover.

