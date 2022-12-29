SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — People in two cars shot at each other Thursday in Scotland County, according to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, Dover said.

No one was injured and one of the cars involved has been found, Dover said.

No arrests have been announced. The incident remains under investigation.

