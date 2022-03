SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An inmate at Scotland Correctional Institute was found with drugs and a weapon while at the facility, according to officers.

Calvin Hennigan, 37, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance on prison premises and possession of a weapon by an inmate.

Officers located 121 grams of marijuana and a hand made metal shank on Hennigan, and no bond has been set because he is currently an inmate at the facility.