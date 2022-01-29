Downed power line prompts closure of section of Highway 74 in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 74 Business in East Laurinburg was shut down Saturday morning because of a downed power line, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Barricades have been put in place on Highway 74 Business, also known as the Andrew Jackson Highway, at North Carolina State Route 1645-Dixie Guano Road, Highway 74 Business at State Route 1323-Highland Road and on State Route 1452-Kiser Road at Highway 74 Business.

A utility crew is responding to the area, NCDOT said. It remains unclear when the highway will be reopened.

