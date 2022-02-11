Scotland County church fire was arson, person of interest sought, deputies say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fire at Springfield Pentecostal Church near Laurinburg was arson and deputies are searching for a person of interest, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in around 1:10 a.m., and the Laurinburg Fire department, Scotland County Fire department, Laurel hill Fire Department, Hamlet Fire Department, Marlboro County Fire Department and Robeson County Fire Department all responded. There were around 30-40 firefighters in total on scene, according to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen.

The fire caused extensive damage and was under control around 2:15 a.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Captian Randy Dover at 910-266-4332.