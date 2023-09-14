SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County authorities made a fifth arrest Wednesday in an undercover operation called “It’s a Family Affair.”

Lutwane F. Thorne, 49 of Laurinburg, was arrested after a traffic stop as part of the three-month-long undercover operation by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit. Authorities said it began as a result of people selling or distributing crack cocaine and heroin from an area called “truck stop,” which is in southeastern Scotland County.

Four other people were previously arrested and are in Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Thorne was charged with one count of trafficking heroin, one count of conspiring to sell/deliver heroin and one count of maintaining a dwelling for sell/delivery-controlled substance. He was given a $350,000.00 secured bond and placed in the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Authorities have also obtained a warrant for Antonio Pipkin on charges of trafficking heroin, conspiring to sell/deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling/controlled substance.

Anyone with information about Pipkin or other aspects of the case are asked to call 910-276-3385.