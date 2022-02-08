‘He could’ve easily walked away’: Wife proud of Scotland County man shot while helping woman

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The wife of a Scotland County man who was shot when he was helping a woman being attacked said everybody is on edge until the suspect is caught.

Jamie Locklear was shot Saturday when he intervened when Rusty Devon Strickland, 38, was attacking a woman Strickland knew, according to officials. Strickland is accused of kicking open the woman’s door and choking her, according to officials. While trying to intervene, Jamie Locklear was shot below the knee and through the calf.

“He’s in a lot of pain, but we just want this guy found,” his wife, Karen Locklear told News13 in a phone interview.

Karen Locklear said the bullet missed a major artery, but the extent of the injuries is unknown because it was still too swollen Monday to be X-rayed.

Jamie Locklear went into a nearby home to do some work and noticed the woman’s door was kicked in, including the deadbolt, Karen Locklear said.

“[Strickland] was trying to hurt the girl,” Karen Locklear said. “He was trying to strangle her, hands around her neck, and was threatening her, telling her he was gonna kill her and the kids. Then, he turned around and seen Jamie and shot Jamie.”

Karen Locklear said she’s almost certain Strickland is still in the Pembroke and Rowland area and is armed and dangerous.

“I just want everyone safe,” she said. “I want him found.”

Karen Locklear said she’s feeling a lot of emotions after learning what happened.

“I’m happy she’s alive. I’m happy the kids are alive,” Karen Locklear said. “The detective made the statement to him, ‘You know, Mr. Locklear, I know you’re in pain, but you saved a lot of lives today.'”

Karen Locklear said both families are dealing with a lot, and she’s worried because Jamie Locklear will be out of work for a while since they’ll only have one income.

Karen Locklear added that she’s proud of her husband for what he did.

“He could’ve easily walked away,” she said.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office recommends calling 911 if Strickland is spotted. He has a home in Maxton, but deputies said he could also be in the Myrtle Beach area.