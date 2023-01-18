SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 401 near Wagram in Scotland County has been shut down while crews work to repair low-hanging utility lines that blocked the road after a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Riverton Road, NCDOT said. Repairs are expected to take most of the afternoon to complete.

No additional information was immediately available.

