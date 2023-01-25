SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Homes were being evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Scotland County due to possible explosives, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey.

Deputies responded to a home on NC-79 near Rockingham Road, Kersey said.

A detour was implemented from NC-79 onto Springmill Road from Laurinburg to the Bayfield area and onto Smith Road and Old Stage Road for those traveling from Gibson to the Bayfield area, Kersey said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Unit was called to assist as a precaution, according to Kersey.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.