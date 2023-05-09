SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County High School has added extra security after an online threat against the school, the school district said in a news release.

Scotland County Schools said the threat is under investigation and the district is working with local law enforcement.

The district said there will be an increased police and security presence this week to ensure the safety of the campus.

No other information was immediately available.

