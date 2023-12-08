SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the area of Old Wire Road in Scotland County, according to Captain Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
Dover said the investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.
