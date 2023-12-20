SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A was arrested on Wednesday on indecent exposure charges, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Scot Anthony Williams, 49, of Laurinburg, has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent exposure, the sheriff’s office said. He was booked into the Scotland County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said it received a tip from another agency in early November about possible crimes in Scotland County, which led to Williams’ arrest.