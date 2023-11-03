SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A cyber tip led North Carolina authorities to arrest a Laurinburg man on child sex-crime charges.

Daquel Liles, 24, is charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said.

The Scotland County International Crimes Against Children and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children worked together on a tip to arrest Liles. He is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.