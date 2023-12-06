SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after authorities were called last month to investigate the use of “jammers” at the Carolina Cyber Security arcade room in Scotland County.

Zyarian Deshaun Hailey of Hamlet, North Carolina, is charged with accessing computers, obtaining property by false pretenses and identity theft, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a “jammer” is a device used to defraud a cybercenter of funds.

Hailey is being held without bond at the Scotland County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are expected.

