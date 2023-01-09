GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. He eventually surrendered at about 2 a.m. after a three-hour standoff, and no one was hurt.
Goins was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and misdemeanor stalking. Additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.
Goins was taken to the Scotland County jail and held on a $604,00 bond.
No additional information was immediately available.
